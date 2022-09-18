Man in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver

A still shot from the video released by Tiktokfijilive facebook page. [Source:Tiktokfijilive/facebook]

A 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver.

The alleged incident took place along Toga Road in Nausori last week.

Police say the suspect claimed the bus driver did not wait for him as he was trying to board the bus with leftover produce he went to sell at the market.

The suspect is alleged to have followed the bus driver up to Toga Road, where he committed the offence, which was caught on camera.

He remains in custody at the Nausori Police Station as investigations continue.