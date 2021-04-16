Home

Man in custody for alleged robbery at EFL office

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 7:03 am
A 51-year- old man alleged to have been involved in a robbery case at the Energy Fiji Limited Headquarters in Suva is in custody.

Police says quick action by the Totogo Police successfully led to the arrest of the man.

The man allegedly armed with timber smashed the glass of the EFL Head office, forcefully entered the cashier section and stole more than $7000.

The stolen cash was recovered.

