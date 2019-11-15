News
Man in custody for alleged murder of partner
July 9, 2020 10:05 am
The 53-year-old man who is alleged to have murdered his defacto-wife is currently in police custody at Sigatoka. [File Photo]
The 53-year-old man who is alleged to have murdered his defacto-wife is currently in police custody at Sigatoka.
It is alleged the suspect struck the victim with a cane knife yesterday which had resulted in her death.
The man also allegedly attacked his 14-year-old step-daughter.
Article continues after advertisement
The girl is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital due to the injuries sustained.
Investigation continues.
Sponsored Links