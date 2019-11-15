News
Man in custody for alleged assault biting his defacto partner
January 6, 2020 12:58 pm
A 29-year-old man is in custody for allegedly biting off his de facto partner’s ear yesterday.
The man was apprehended by police for an alleged assault case.
It is believed that the incident happened after an argument broke out between the two who were believed to be intoxicated.
The woman was rushed to the CMW Hospital as investigation are continuing.