Man in custody after partner dies

A man is in police custody following the death of his partner last Friday in Nadi.
The woman was admitted to hospital last month, following a domestic dispute in Nawaka.
It’s alleged the man poured hot water on the mother of three, then later poured kerosene on her before setting the 39-year-old on fire.
Article continues after advertisement
She suffered around 40% burns and later succumbed to her injuries.
According to family members, there had been ongoing disputes between the two.
Advertisement