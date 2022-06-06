Man in custody after partner dies

A man is in police custody following the death of his partner last Friday in Nadi.

The woman was admitted to hospital last month, following a domestic dispute in Nawaka.

It’s alleged the man poured hot water on the mother of three, then later poured kerosene on her before setting the 39-year-old on fire.

She suffered around 40% burns and later succumbed to her injuries.

According to family members, there had been ongoing disputes between the two.