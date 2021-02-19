Man hospitalized after allegedly punching glass door

A man has been admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after he allegedly punched the glass door of the Centenary Methodist Church last night.

Police say the circumstances as to why the incident occurred is still under investigation.

Investigators have not been able to question the man as he continues to receive medical treatment and underwent surgery earlier today.

Police adds that the man had sought help from officers at the Market Post after the alleged incident and was rushed to the CWM Hospital.

Investigation continues.