News

Man hospitalised after early morning accident

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 10:45 am
[Photo Credit: Ilai Lomaloma/ Facebook]

A man is in critical condition at the Labasa Hospital after the van he was driving collided head-on with a bus outside Labasa Town.

He was freed from the wreck by fire rescue officers.

Police say the driver, from Bulileka, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 7am along the Labasa-Bulileka Road.

Police are investigating the accident.

