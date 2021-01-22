Man helps neighbour move to safety

There is a saying that the worst disasters bring out the best in people.

When the heavy rain flooded the Namoli Road in Batinikama, Labasa yesterday, 36-year-old Mohammed Muveen was anxious.

His neighbour’s house is beside the Qawa River and he feared their home would get flooded.

Today, he couldn’t just stand around and watch.

He did the only thing he could think of and that is to evacuate them to a safe place.

Muveen called the Principal at Batinikama College and asked for a classroom to be opened for the family to take shelter.

He then helped them move to the classroom.

32-year-old Akesa Buna says their compound normally floods during heavy downpour as it is beside the Qawa River.

However, she says whenever this happens they usually just stay home.

This time around, the flood water level was a bit higher.

Buna says when Muveen came to fetch them, they were so grateful.

They are now the first family to take shelter at the school.

There are 20 evacuation centres now open in Vanua Levu.