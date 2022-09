Police are currently investigating a case where a man in his 30s was found in a washroom in Nadi with stab wounds.

Police say the victim who resides in Lami is in Nadi with others attending a seminar and was camping at a higher learning educational facility.

The man is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in critical condition.

A man in his 60s saw the victim before 4am yesterday.