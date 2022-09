[File Photo]

The man who was found unresponsive by officers along Renwick Road in Suva on Wednesday afternoon has died at the CWM Hospital.

Police believe the man died because of an alleged serious assault

He was identified by his relatives after the police made a plea for people to come forward if they have a missing family member.

The investigators will wait for the post mortem examination results, to decide on the next course of action.