Man found in Laselase died of heart attack: Police

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 31, 2019 11:58 am

The post mortem examination of a man who was found dead at his home in Laselase, Sigatoka on Sunday afternoon was conducted yesterday.

A Pathologist has revealed the victim died from a heart attack.

Police say initial information verified the man was staying alone at his home before he was found dead.

