Man found in Laselase died of heart attack: Police

The post mortem examination of a man who was found dead at his home in Laselase, Sigatoka on Sunday afternoon was conducted yesterday.
A Pathologist has revealed the victim died from a heart attack.
Police say initial information verified the man was staying alone at his home before he was found dead.
