Man found in a pool of blood in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 18, 2019 12:45 pm
A police investigation is underway after a man was found in a pool of blood in a house in Korovuto Nadi yesterday.

The man was found unconscious by a 45-year-old carpenter who heard a scream and ran to the scene.

He raised the alarm and four other boys ran to help. They then saw another man emerge from one of the rooms and flee.

The injured man was rushed to Nadi Hospital before being transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

