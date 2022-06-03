Man found dead with glue can

[File Photo]

Police have disclosed more information in relation to the body that was discovered under the Rewa Bridge in Nausori earlier today.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the body is of a man who was wearing a ¾ shorts, a muscle vest with “bridge nightclub” printed on it.

She says a t-shirt was wrapped around his head with his right hand clenching onto a glue can.

Naisoro says there were no visible injuries on him.

He is yet to be identified.