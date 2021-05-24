Home

News

Man found dead in Nausori

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 12:52 pm
A 42-year-old man was found dead in Nausori Town on Saturday night.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms the man was found lying unconscious on one of the streets.

He says police were attending to a report of a brawl when they came across the deceased.

Article continues after advertisement

The man was conveyed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Director CID is now heading an investigation as they await post mortem results.

 

