TC YASA
News

Man falls from 2nd floor escalator in MHCC

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 23, 2020 4:35 pm
A shopper fell from the second floor escalator at MHCC in Suva earlier today.

According to eye-witnesses the man suffered injuries to his nose and head as a result of the fall.

Passers-by helped stop the bleeding.

The unconscious man was then carried to a private vehicle and rushed to the CWM Hospital.

FBC News has sent questions to police.

