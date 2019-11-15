News
Man falls from 2nd floor escalator in MHCC
December 23, 2020 4:35 pm
A shopper fell from the second floor escalator at MHCC in Suva earlier today.
A shopper fell from the second floor escalator at MHCC in Suva earlier today.
According to eye-witnesses the man suffered injuries to his nose and head as a result of the fall.
Passers-by helped stop the bleeding.
Article continues after advertisement
The unconscious man was then carried to a private vehicle and rushed to the CWM Hospital.
FBC News has sent questions to police.
Sponsored Links