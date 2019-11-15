Man facing murder charge further remanded

A 52-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in Kinoya Nasinu last month, has been further remanded.

Fatai Peni appeared in the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that Peni and the deceased had an argument on December 29th while his wife had come home for the holidays.

It is alleged that Peni questioned her on whether she was in another relationship and later stabbed her twice in the chest.

The State has been given more time to file information and disclosures.

The matter will be recalled on February 21st for plea.