Man facing alleged murder charge dies

A 55-year-old man who allegedly murdered his de-facto partner in Kabisi, Sigatoka two years ago has been found dead.

Anand Kumar was charged with one count of murder, two counts of breaching domestic violence restraining order and one count of breaching bail conditions.

It was alleged that Kumar had repeatedly struck his de-facto partner with a knife and also caused injuries to his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The alleged incident occurred in July, 2020.

Kumar’s matter was still pending in the Lautoka High Court.

He failed to appear for his case last week and was later found dead.