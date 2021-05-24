Man drowns following a prayer ritual

A 29-year-old of Tailevu is the latest drowning victim.
Police say that it is alleged that man drowned after conducting a prayer ritual at the Rewa River and was seen swimming alone.
It adds that later the man’s mother could not locate him and alerted other relatives.
Police say the victim’s body was retrieved from the river and conveyed to the Korovou Police Station but was pronounced dead.
