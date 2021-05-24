Man dies trapped inside vehicle

A family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a motor vehicle accident last night.

The incident occurred after 10pm near the Navave Bridge in Bua.

The deceased from Nasawana Village, was trapped inside the vehicle he was driving after it had veered off the road and landed upside down in a nearby river.

A 20-year old man also from Nasawana Village who was a passenger managed to get out and alerted others for help.

Police with the help of other villagers managed to bring the victim out of the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the Nabouwalu Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation is underway.

The national road death toll stands at 8 compared to 9 for the same period last year.