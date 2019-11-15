Man dies of electrocution

A 25-year-old man from Balawa in Lautoka died after he was electrocuted.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon in Navutu, Lautoka.
The victim who was an electrician, accidently came into contact with a live main wire while working at a private residence.
He was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigation continues.
