News

Man dies of electrocution

Tokasa Rainima Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 13, 2020 7:29 am
A 25-year-old man from Balawa in Lautoka died after he was electrocuted.



The incident occurred yesterday afternoon in Navutu, Lautoka.

The victim who was an electrician, accidently came into contact with a live main wire while working at a private residence.

Article continues after advertisement

He was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.

 

