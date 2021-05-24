Man dies in tragic accident

A man in his 60s died following an accident on Rabi Island yesterday morning.
The victim from Nakalou Village, Seaqaqa was operating a roller machine when it allegedly rolled down a cliff.
The incident occurred at Levuka Settlement.
Police says the victim tried to jump to safety but was unfortunately caught under the heavy machine which resulted in his death.
The investigation continues.
