News
Man dies in Sigatoka road accident
November 22, 2021 9:35 am
A man in his 40s who was involved in an accident along Valley Road, Navula, Sigatoka died at the scene of the incident last night.
Police believe the man died as a result of the injury sustained during the incident.
The man from Draiba Village was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his late 50s from Sawene, Navosa.
Article continues after advertisement
The driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend causing the vehicle to veer off the road.
The driver and another victim who is a 14-year-old student from Draiba Village are currently admitted at the Sigatoka Hospital.
Investigation continues and a post-mortem will be conducted soon.
The road death toll currently stands at 20 compared to 37 for the same period last year.
Advertisement