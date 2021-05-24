Man dies in Sigatoka road accident

A man in his 40s who was involved in an accident along Valley Road, Navula, Sigatoka died at the scene of the incident last night.

Police believe the man died as a result of the injury sustained during the incident.

The man from Draiba Village was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his late 50s from Sawene, Navosa.

The driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

The driver and another victim who is a 14-year-old student from Draiba Village are currently admitted at the Sigatoka Hospital.

Investigation continues and a post-mortem will be conducted soon.

The road death toll currently stands at 20 compared to 37 for the same period last year.