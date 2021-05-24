Man dies in road accident, hunt on for suspect

A man in his 20s has died following an early morning hit and run accident.

The alleged incident occurred along Queens Road at the Muni Ratnam Junction in Sigatoka after two this morning.

The victim from Korotogo Back Road was last seen by a 36-year old man who was on his way to drop a passenger at Korotogo near the Oloolo Junction.

Police say the man offered the victim a ride which he allegedly refused.

Its alleged sometimes later another witness, a 35-year-old driver from Malaqereqere saw the victim lying motionless in the middle of the road.

The witness reported the matter to the Sigatoka Police whereby officers rushed the victim to the Sigatoka Hospital.

Police say he, unfortunately, passed away an hour later.

Police are requesting anyone who may have information or may have seen anything after 2am at the scene of the accident to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Both witnesses are being interviewed as the investigation continues.