Man dies in road accident, driver on the run

A 27-year-old man is the latest road fatality victim.

The alleged incident happened in Waimicia, Rakiraki at around 8.30am yesterday.

The deceased was a passenger in a twin cab driven by a 30-year-old man.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says the twin cab with six passengers onboard allegedly veered off the road.

The 27-year-old died on the scene, while five other passengers were taken to the Waimaro Health Center.

Four passengers were later transferred to the Ba Hospital while one is admitted at the Lautoka hospital.

Bautolu says the driver allegedly fled from the medical center before receiving treatment.

He is yet to be arrested.

The police investigation continues.