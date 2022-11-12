Man dies in road accident

A 61-year-old man from Koronubu in Ba has died following a motor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at around midnight along Queens Road near Malolo in Nadi.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a car driven by a 48-year-old farmer from Toge in Ba.

Police say they had stopped the driver during a traffic operation as he was speeding in a 60 km/hr zone.

While the traffic officers were processing the 48-year-old driver, the victim got off the vehicle and crossed the road.

Police say this is when he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle and due to the impact landed on the opposite lane where he was hit by another vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are searching for the owner of the first vehicle as the investigation continues.