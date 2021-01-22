Home

News

Man dies in road accident

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 22, 2021 11:04 am

A man has died in a fatal accident in Varavu, Ba this morning.

The deceased was a passenger in a vehicle traveling from Ba to Tavua.

The driver of the vehicle is admitted in critical condition at the Ba Mission Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators are still gathering information to determine the cause of the accident.

