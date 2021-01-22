Man dies in road accident

A man has died in a fatal accident in Varavu, Ba this morning.
The deceased was a passenger in a vehicle traveling from Ba to Tavua.
The driver of the vehicle is admitted in critical condition at the Ba Mission Hospital.
Investigators are still gathering information to determine the cause of the accident.
