Man dies in road accident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 17, 2020 1:46 pm

A man in his 30s has died in a road accident.

The victim from Laselevu Village was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his late 40s when it veered off the road along Tabanimako along the Sawani/Serea Road early this morning.

Seven other passengers in the same vehicle are admitted at the Vunidawa Hospital.

An 18-year-old is admitted at the Naqali Health Center and will be transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The driver is currently being questioned at the Nausori Police Station as investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 30 compared to 47 for the same period last year.

 

