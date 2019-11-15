Home

News

Man dies in road accident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 7, 2020 8:30 pm

A 31- year- old man from Natabua in Lautoka is believed to be the latest road fatality.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood near the Saweni Service Station yesterday.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death as investigation continues.

Article continues after advertisement

The road death toll currently stands at 14 compared to 27 for the same period last year.

