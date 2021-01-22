Man dies in power restoration mishap

A man has died from serious injuries after falling off a power pole in Malau, Labasa.

The incident happened on January 9th when the victim had almost reached the top of the power pole and was trying to position himself to carry out repairs when he accidentally fell.

He was one of the personnel employed with one of power line electrical contractors carrying out repairs following Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The investigation panel has completed the detailed investigation and the Energy Fiji Limited management is now reviewing the report.

EFL chief executive Hasmukh Patel says it is rather unfortunate that this accident has happened considering the victim was trained, had the necessary experience and was equipped with the required safety gear to safeguard against such mishaps.

Patel says the power line contractor with the assistance of the medical personnel tried to rescue the victim but he passed away after six days in intensive care.

He says EFL continuously reviews its plans and processes with a safety focus and is mapping out ways to mitigate such mishaps.