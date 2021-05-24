Man dies in Labasa car accident

Labasa Traffic Police are investigating the death of a man in a car accident in Labasa last night.

Police allege the man was hit by a car driven by a 35-year-old man at Korovou in Siberia.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was walking on the road when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The accident happened just before 11pm.

Investigators are gathering more information about the victim.