Man dies in Labasa car accident

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 10:40 am

Labasa Traffic Police are investigating the death of a man in a car accident in Labasa last night.

Police allege the man was hit by a car driven by a 35-year-old man at Korovou in Siberia.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was walking on the road when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened just before 11pm.

Investigators are gathering more information about the victim.

