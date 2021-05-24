Man dies in heavy machinery accident

A man in his late 20s has died after the heavy machinery he was operating veered off the Denarau Road in Nadi yesterday.

Police say initial information gathered was that the victim who was originally from Matintar, Nadi had jumped off the moving forklift when he experienced difficulties in controlling it.

According to witnesses, the victim had jumped into a nearby drain, and the forklift veered off the road and tumbled into the drain where the victim was.

The man was rushed to the Nadi Hospital by National Fire Authority officers but was pronounced dead on arrival.