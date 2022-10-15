Man dies in alleged hit and run accident

[File Photo]

A man from Lodoni, Korovou, Tailevu is the country’s latest road fatality victim.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 this morning along Namena Road, Lodoni.

It is alleged to be a hit and run accident.

The victim died at the scene while a man he was with, received multiple injuries.

Police are appealing to members of the communities for any information in regards to the above incident to assist investigators in identifying the suspect.