Man dies in alleged hit and run accident

A 23-year-old man from Namoli Village is dead following an alleged hit and run accident in Lautoka last night.

The victim was found lying motionless at the junction of Dravuni Street and Kadavu Street in Lautoka after 6pm.

He was conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital by officers from the National Fire Authority but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police is requesting if anyone has information or may have witnessed an accident any time before 6pm to call the Western Division Headquarters on 9905457 or Crime Stoppers on 919.