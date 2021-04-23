Man dies from COVID-19

We have received confirmation that the man who was announced a positive COVID-19 patient in Lautoka yesterday has died.

The man had refused swabs and tests on two occasions.

Health sources say the family of the man has been informed and there is now a worry as the source of his infection remains unknown.

It was believed the man also passed the virus to the two doctors from Lautoka Hospital, who had tested positive earlier this week and the fear is now that the virus could be spreading.

This has also resulted in the Lautoka Hospital being now a full-time COVID-19 quarantine facility.

