Man dies following motorcycle accident

A 29-year-old chef from Korovuto Nadi is the latest road fatality following a motorcycle accident along the Queens Road yesterday afternoon.

The victim had left his home in Korovuto and was travelling towards Sonaisali when he allegedly failed to negotiate a bend and landed in a nearby culvert.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he passed away.

Article continues after advertisement

The road death toll currently stands at 8 compared to 17 in 2019.