Man dies following bull attack

A 53-year-old farmer of Clopcott, Ba, died after being gored by a bull on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the victim was tethering cows that belonged to a 60-year-old farmer when he was attacked by the bull.
The victim was rushed to the Ba Aspen Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where he passed away yesterday.
