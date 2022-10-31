Man dies following bull attack

The victim was rushed to the Ba Aspen Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where he passed away yesterday.

A 53-year-old farmer of Clopcott, Ba, died after being gored by a bull on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was tethering cows that belonged to a 60-year-old farmer when he was attacked by the bull.

