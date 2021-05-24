Man dies following an accident in Serua

A man in his 50s from Tomuka in Lautoka has become the latest road fatality following an accident in Nabukelevua, Serua.

Police say the incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

The victim was travelling in a truck loaded with logs with four other individuals.

Police say that the victim together with the other four people jumped onto the back of the truck when they experienced difficulties due to slippery road conditions.

The victim then jumped from the back of the truck as it started to roll backwards and allegedly hit his head on a log.

The man was rushed to the Korovisilou Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation continues.