News

Man dies following a motor vehicle accident

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 31, 2022 9:56 am

Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a man this morning.

Sabeto Police say the alleged incident occurred along Queens Road near the Barara Flat after 3am.

A man was found lying motionless with visible injuries on the road this morning and a vehicle with no occupants was also found a few metres away.

The victim is yet to be identified as investigators continue the search for the perpetrator.

Anyone with information or may have seen or heard anything about the incident is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

 

