Man dies after work place accident

A 19-year-old laborer has died after allegedly sustaining injuries while at work in Narere yesterday morning.
Police say the victim was allegedly hit by a scaffolding post while trying to dismantle the structure.
He was rushed to the Bhanabhai Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Article continues after advertisement
Investigation continues.
