Man dies after work place accident

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 1, 2020 7:30 am

A 19-year-old laborer has died after allegedly sustaining injuries while at work in Narere yesterday morning.

Police say the victim was allegedly hit by a scaffolding post while trying to dismantle the structure.

He was rushed to the Bhanabhai Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.

