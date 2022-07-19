Man dies after bus hits post

[Photo: Supplied]

A man has died following the tragic bus accident in Lautoka yesterday afternoon.

This has been confirmed by the police.

The accident happened along Vakabuli Road in Drasa, Lautoka.

It’s alleged the bus, driven by a man in his 20s, veered off the road and hit the post.

Police say the impact of the accident landed 30 people in hospital.

National Fire Authority officers arrived at the scene and assisted the passengers and the driver before they were rushed to the hospital.

Investigations continue.