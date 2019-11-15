Man dies after being electrocuted, wife critical

A 50-year-old man died after being electrocuted in Nailega Village Tailevu while wife is in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The incident occurred on the 3rd of this month.

The deceased was welding an iron rod to extend their television antenna when the machinery accidently tipped a live wire resulting in the electrocution and subsequent burns.

His wife was standing nearby and also sustained burns.

Both were rushed to the Nayavu Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman was transferred to the CWM Hospital where she remains admitted.