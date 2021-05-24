Man dies after alleged hit and run

A 30-year-old man from Dakuinuku, Tailevu died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in Nadi on Friday night.

Police say the alleged incident occurred along the Nadi Back Road at Korociri at around 9 pm.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital by bystanders but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are calling on the public to come forward if they have any information about the accident.

Police investigation continues.