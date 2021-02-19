Home

Man dies after a tree fell on him

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 23, 2021 10:41 am

A man has died after a tree that he was tying to be pulled by a machine fell on him.

The incident happened at Wadawada Settlement, Nayarabale in the Northern division yesterday.

The man believed to be in his 40s was rushed to the Coqeloa Health Center, however, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police investigation continues.

