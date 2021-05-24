Man died of heart attack

Police say the 50 -year -old man who was found in the Baulevu River in Nausori over the weekend, died of a heart attack and not drowning.
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a post mortem revealed the cause of death.
The man had gone diving for freshwater mussels in Baulevu River over the weekend when he went missing.
