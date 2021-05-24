Home

News

Man described as a threat to society

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 4, 2021 3:59 pm

A 39-year-old security officer has been described as a threat to society and also to the victims, who he allegedly forced to perform sexual acts.

Kaminieli Raqio is charged with two counts of wrongful confinement, two counts of sexual assault, one count of trafficking obscene publication and criminal intimidation.

He is alleged to have forced two men to perform sexual acts and Raqio allegedly committed the offense as a means to punish the youths for allegedly damaging his personal items.

The incident allegedly took place earlier this year, where he and others forcefully took the two victims to an empty shed outside his home and forced them to the acts.

The Police prosecution told the Lautoka Magistrates Court that they are against bail as Raqio has 3 pending cases.

A Legal Aid lawyer representing the accused told the Magistrates that Raqio is a father of three and the sole breadwinner in his family.

Raqio also informed the court that he will be engaging in a private counsel for his case.

His bail ruling will be heard this Wednesday.

