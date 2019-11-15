Man declared a threat by court cops 4 years

A 36-year-old man with 24 previous convictions has been declared a habitual offender by the Suva High court.

James Ashwin Raj has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after being convicted of one count of aggravated robbery.

The court heard that in February 2018, he robbed a man in his neighborhood of his phone and a bag.

The High court Judge said that he targeted the man when the street was empty.

The Judge also said the man led an anti-social life and has 24 previous convictions since 2001 and the offenses he committed include robbery and manslaughter.

The High court Judge said the court showed leniency to him in the past and he didn’t rehabilitate.

The Judge also said that Raj is a threat to the society.

Raj will be able to apply for parole after serving three years behind bars.