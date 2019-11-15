Man dead in Remand Centre

The 45-year-old man who was remanded in custody for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife earlier this month has taken his own life.

Police says the incident happened at the Suva Remand Center yesterday.

The deceased was charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal intimidation.

He appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon and was remanded in custody.

Police are now investigating the matter.