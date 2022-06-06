Man dead, suspect admitted following Labasa accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident in Korotari outside Labasa yesterday morning.

The deceased was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man of Wailevu.

It’s believed their vehicle collided with another, driven by a 50-year-old farmer of Korotari along the Nasikasika Cane Access Road.

Police believe the two disembarked after the accident and were throwing items at the other vehicle.

Following this, the driver then got back in the car and reversed, allegedly running over the passenger.

FBC News understands, that the suspect is admitted in hospital for injuries sustained and is under police guard.