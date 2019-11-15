Man cops 12 year sentence for rape of two-year-old

A 35- year-old man convicted of raping a two-year-old girl in Namosi has been sentenced to twelve years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The court heard that on the day of the incident last year the accused went to the victim’s home and carried her to the back of the house where the incident happened.

The victim informed her mother of the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar noted that the accused was suffering from a neurological disorder and there was also some history of substance abuse.

His mental health was also assessed by a psychiatrist and a psychologist for the purpose of punishment and both had informed the court that the accused was aware of his actions.

Justice Goundar also said that when a child is sexually abused by an adult male, the court’s duty is to denounce the crime and impose a deterrent sentence.

The High court Judge also said that the aggravating factor, in this case, was that the victim was extremely vulnerable due to her tender age.

Justice Goundar also said that the crime is so despicable that the offender cannot escape a long prison sentence despite his mental disability.

The accused had pleaded guilty to his charges.

The non-parole period is ten years.