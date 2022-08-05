Man cops 11 years imprisonment for raping student

A 41-year-old man who raped a student in Nasinu two years has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape last week.

The incident happened in September 2020, when the man raped a 15-year-old student in Nasinu following a drinking party.

The court heard the man met the victim and two of her friends at a bus stop in Nasinu at around 10.30pm on September 11th.

The three accompanied the man to his house, where they drank liquor all night, and the man raped the student the next day.

The father of two has been sentenced to 11 years for each count of rape and the sentence will be served concurrently.